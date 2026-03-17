Previous St. Patrick's Day stats

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Over the last five years on March 17th, observed high temperatures were at or above 50° in the Baltimore area! Back in 2024, the high temperature recorded was 70°, which is 15° above normal! Over the five-year period, the wettest St. Patrick's Day was back in 2022 with nearly 0.30" of rain measured at the BWI airport.

If you have any St. Patrick's Day plans, this year will be dry and relatively quiet! However, temperatures will range nearly 15° below average with highs in the upper-30s and low-40s across the area. It will feel like the low-30s through the afternoon thanks to brisk west winds. Dress in layers!

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Stay warm and safe!

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