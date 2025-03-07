Prepping for high winds

This week, like many other weeks in recent weather history, will bring strong winds back into our area. Thanks to a strong frontal system, blustery winds could gust anywhere from 20 to 30 miles per hour. During events like this, a few safety tips and tricks will make navigating conditions a little easier.

When high winds are expected, securing yard items like patio furniture and trash cans is always a good idea. Winds can blow these items away and cause damage or harm to people or property.

Driving in windy conditions can also pose some dangers. High profile vehicles like semi-trucks can be moved by strong winds and even tip over. Keeping a safe driving distance and making sure to give yourself enough time and space on the roadways can make a large difference in getting to your destination safely. NOAA has provided some tips to keep you safe while driving.

Winds are a normal occurrence when it comes to weather, but when it starts to really howl it's nice to have a few tricks up your sleeve to stay safe.