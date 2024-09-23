Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine brews in the Caribbean

This storm is expected to become Helene...
Posted

BALTIMORE — Once again, the tropics are heating up, and as of the 11 AM update on 9/23/2024, the National Hurricane Center has identified a tropical wave in the Caribbean as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

bus.JPG

Nine currently has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph as the storm sluggishly moves north. Spaghetti models currently have Nine heading into the gulf and heading towards the state of Florida.

BLOSSOMS.JPG

The storm will encounter very warm near 90-degree gulf waters and is expected to become a hurricane.

concert .jpg

If Nine gets a name, it will become Helene and could be the ninth named storm and the fifth hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Maryland could see some of the remnants of this storm over the weekend, but things could change.

Capture2.JPG

Other than Nine, there is one tropical wave off the coast of Africa with a low chance of development over the next seven days. This wave is not expected to impact Maryland.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk