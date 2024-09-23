Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine brews in the Caribbean

BALTIMORE — Once again, the tropics are heating up, and as of the 11 AM update on 9/23/2024, the National Hurricane Center has identified a tropical wave in the Caribbean as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

Nine currently has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph as the storm sluggishly moves north. Spaghetti models currently have Nine heading into the gulf and heading towards the state of Florida.

The storm will encounter very warm near 90-degree gulf waters and is expected to become a hurricane.

If Nine gets a name, it will become Helene and could be the ninth named storm and the fifth hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Maryland could see some of the remnants of this storm over the weekend, but things could change.

Other than Nine, there is one tropical wave off the coast of Africa with a low chance of development over the next seven days. This wave is not expected to impact Maryland.