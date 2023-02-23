Potential record breaking warmth

We are continuing our weather rollercoaster to close out February and tomorrow could be a record breaking day. Currently, we are forecasting 78 degrees for the high on Thursday, February 23rd. That could tie/break a record set back in 1874. Nearly 150 years ago! This is all because a warm front will sweep over us changing winds to come out of the south. Certainly feeling like summer, but unfortunately that will likely end soon as a very strong cold front comes by this weekend.

