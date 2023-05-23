Pollen levels to progressively decrease

BALTIMORE — If you're an allergy sufferer like me you know how tough this spring has been, but good news continues as spring pollen levels are beginning their steady decline. Tree pollen peaks in Maryland around late March. Grass pollen peaks in late May. These next three days we see medium-high levels in Maryland.

wmar

Due to increases in moisture and temperatures as a whole this spring the allergy season has lasted a bit longer. As you can see in the graph below with data from pollen.com, most of the past month has been in the medium-high category. Of course, the levels have significantly dropped with a few rainy days in the mix. The next main allergy is from weed pollen, which usually peaks in August. In the meantime, know that relief is slowly coming.