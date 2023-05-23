Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Pollen levels to progressively decrease

Grass pollen peaked in mid to late May...
WMAR-Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
WMAR-Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
Posted at 4:47 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 16:47:53-04

BALTIMORE — If you're an allergy sufferer like me you know how tough this spring has been, but good news continues as spring pollen levels are beginning their steady decline. Tree pollen peaks in Maryland around late March. Grass pollen peaks in late May. These next three days we see medium-high levels in Maryland.

thumbnail_Capture.jpg

Due to increases in moisture and temperatures as a whole this spring the allergy season has lasted a bit longer. As you can see in the graph below with data from pollen.com, most of the past month has been in the medium-high category. Of course, the levels have significantly dropped with a few rainy days in the mix. The next main allergy is from weed pollen, which usually peaks in August. In the meantime, know that relief is slowly coming.

Capture.JPG

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018