Tomorrow marks the first day of astronomical spring, and while we are happy to finally change seasons, that comes with some unfavorable guests. As temperatures warm trees bud and flowers bloom at times leaving an itchy cloud of yellow pollen. This is likely the firs big spike of the season and are only going to get worse from here. So buckle up! Here are some tips to protect yourself into allergy season.

WMAR

Here's a look at this week entails.