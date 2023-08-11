Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend

BALTIMORE — Calling all star gazers! We are in for a treat this weekend with the Perseid meteor shower set to peak Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Here is a snapshot:

WMAR

This will be a very good year to see a shooting star. This meteor shower lines up with a relatively new moon so there will be less light pollution to compete with. Saturday night head outside after dark. Let you eyes adjust to the low light and look northeast. We can see 50 to 100 meteors per hour! We will have to wait out a few isolated storms and showers, but it won't rain all night. The best time to catch this will be just before first light Sunday morning.

This requires no equipment! You can catch these meteors with your naked eye. The earth plows through the remnants of the Swift-Tuttle comet that came through back in 92. All those ice chucks ignite in the earths atmosphere and create those bright streaks across the sky.

If you can't see it this weekend, keep trying! This shower peaks this weekend, but we can still see meteors through the end of August.