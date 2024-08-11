Perseid meteor shower peaks Sunday night, how to see it in Maryland

BALTIMORE — BALTIMORE — Calling all star gazers! We are in for a treat this weekend with the Perseid meteor shower set to peak tonight into Monday morning. There is still a chance to see them this month too!

Sunday night head outside after dark. Let you eyes adjust to the low light and look northeast. We can see dozens of meteors per hour! We will have a few passing clouds, but conditions look good. There will be some moonlight to compete with, but that will set around 11:20 pm. Here is a map showing light pollution in our area:

WMAR

This requires no equipment! You can catch these meteors with your naked eye. The earth plows through the remnants of the Swift-Tuttle comet that came through back in 1992. All those ice chucks ignite in the earths atmosphere and create those bright streaks across the sky.

If you can't see it tonight, keep trying! This shower peaks Sunday and Monday, but we can still see meteors through the end of August.