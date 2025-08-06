Perseid Meteor Shower peaks next week

The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks August 12th and 13th, and this weekend will be perfect to check it out!

The meteors are essentially composed of tiny bits of dust and debris from Comet Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the sun every 133 yeas. The Earth passes through the comet's trail every August.

Meteors zip through the atmosphere at speeds of 37 miles per second - which is why they appear to move so fast!

The one nuisance that may hinder your view will be the full "Sturgeon Moon" which peaks August 9th - and will be 86% bright on August 12th. The moon may hinder viewing a little bit, but I wouldn't let that stop you from getting to a dark spot this weekend to check out the meteor shower!