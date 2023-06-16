Watch Now
Over 70% of Maryland in a moderate drought

Our lack of rain is starting to add up
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 16:31:27-04
Weekly drought monitor

The first half of June has been very dry. Our rain totals so far add up to .16" of rain so far. We are way behind average for the month and for the year. It was a matter of time before we saw drought conditions start to expand.

Almost all of our area, and the state, is under a moderate drought (70%). That number nearly doubled in just a week. That is an estimated 4.7 million people.

88% of the state is abnormally dry or in moderate drought. The "abnormally dry" category is in yellow. A good portion of the eastern shore falls in that level.

We will have a few chances at rain next week. Here is to hoping we see the rain where it is really needed.

