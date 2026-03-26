Opening Day at the Yard!

Happy Opening Day at Camden Yards! Baseball is back baby!!!
The weather for Opening Day is great! It will be warm with temperatures in the mid-70s with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Dress cool today!
If you're heading out to Camden Yards today, here are some things to bring with you to the ball park! A disposable poncho is not a bad idea as there is a small chance of a pop up rain shower near the Baltimore metro this afternoon.
Lets Go O's!!!!
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