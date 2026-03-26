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Opening Day at the Yard!

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Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
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Happy Opening Day at Camden Yards! Baseball is back baby!!!

The weather for Opening Day is great! It will be warm with temperatures in the mid-70s with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Dress cool today!

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If you're heading out to Camden Yards today, here are some things to bring with you to the ball park! A disposable poncho is not a bad idea as there is a small chance of a pop up rain shower near the Baltimore metro this afternoon.

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Lets Go O's!!!!

#StevieDanielsWX
Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
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