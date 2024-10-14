Only one spot to watch in the tropics

BALTIMORE — As hurricane season comes off a hot stretch, things have finally started to quiet down. As of the 11 AM update on 10/14/24, the National Hurricane Center is only monitoring one area of development off of the coast of Africa.

wmar

This area has a 10% chance of development over the next two days and a 50% chance of development over the next seven days. The way the steering currents are located during this time, the area of interest will likely curve north and head out to sea or will move westward into Central America.

wmar

Overall, this looks like it will not be a threat to us in the lower 48. If the tropical wave gets a name it will become Nadine.