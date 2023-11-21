One soggy Turkey ahead of Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE — Rain, rain is on the way and we most certainly need it! As our drought conditions worsen, rain chances increase for your Tuesday. Some spots could even see up to two inches of rain before this system is all said and done.

Rain starts to move into our area around mid-morning and will hang around till very early Wednesday morning. This could cause some travel delays along with isolated ponding and coastal flooding. There is a coastal flood warning for Anne Arundel County from 7 PM this evening to 1 PM on Wednesday. The good news is that after the rain we stay dry for the foreseeable forecast! I hope you all stay dry and have a safe day.

