Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

One soggy Turkey ahead of Thanksgiving

Some areas could pick up on two inches of rain...
Posted at 6:13 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 06:13:55-05

BALTIMORE — Rain, rain is on the way and we most certainly need it! As our drought conditions worsen, rain chances increase for your Tuesday. Some spots could even see up to two inches of rain before this system is all said and done.

Screenshot 2023-10-03 124805.png

Rain starts to move into our area around mid-morning and will hang around till very early Wednesday morning. This could cause some travel delays along with isolated ponding and coastal flooding. There is a coastal flood warning for Anne Arundel County from 7 PM this evening to 1 PM on Wednesday. The good news is that after the rain we stay dry for the foreseeable forecast! I hope you all stay dry and have a safe day.

1.png
2.png
3.png
4.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018