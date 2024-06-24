One record broken... another looks to follow

BALTIMORE — One record is down this week, and another will likely fall ahead! Our current well-above-normal stretch of heat ebbs and flows into the week. Let's start with yesterday's broken record. The record of 97 degrees, set back in 2010 was shattered as we hit 99 degrees before noon.

The rest of the week is toasty, but not as close to record-breaking until Wednesday. High pressure will continue to move back in place into the middle of the week, increasing warm moist southerly flow into Maryland. The current record for that day is 99 degrees set back in 1954. The current forecast projects that we could smash that into the triple digits with the heat index feeling well above that.

The good news is that after Wednesday, the heat projected for the rest of the week remains well below record criteria. Stay cool my friends!