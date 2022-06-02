Not the Best Hair Day...

https://twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX/status/1532327532892246018?s=20&t=TfVTHGn5CXEoe0yPANOQjA

A brief downburst moved through around 1:30 AM, which produced a good amount of wind damage in Crownsville (Anne Arundel County)! There were reports of trees snapped, uprooted, and laying on homes! Here is a link to view some of the damage:

https://www.wmar2news.com/homepage-showcase/downed-trees-in-crownsville-after-strong-storms-overnight

It sure felt like summer out there this week! Temperatures topped out into the low to mid-90s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday! Today is the day where we have the potential to break the heat wave!

WMAR

It will still feel warm and humid today though with highs in the mid to upper-80s for most! It will not be the best hair day for the ladies because not only will dew point values be in the mid to upper-60s, but potentially strong storms are on tap this afternoon and evening. Just grab the hat before heading out!

WMAR

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) as widespread showers and storms are expected but will be very short-lived in terms of intensity. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and large-sized hail. An isolated tornado and perhaps some flooding cannot be ruled out either. The timeline for these storms will be between 12 pm - 8 pm. Today is the day where you want to keep checking radar and have a plan in place if severe weather strikes.

WMAR

WMAR

Good news! High pressure will have a major influence on the weather pattern in the Mid-Atlantic region on Friday through the weekend... this will yield tons of sunshine and lower dew point values! We finally get relief from the heat and humidity just in time for the weekend! Temperatures will top out into the lower-80s, which is right on target for this time of year.

WMAR

