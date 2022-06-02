Downed trees in Crownsville after strong storms overnight

CROWNSVILLE, Md. — Strong storms from overnight took down a lot of trees in Anne Arundel County.

Rescue crews were called to River Road near Herald Harbor Thursday morning in the Crownsville area. Trees and other debris blocked off roads and fell on power lines.

Neighbors tell WMAR-2 News, they've never heard wind that loud when storms swept through the area.

Another neighbor says a trees came crashing down on a camper parked in a driver. That owner says they almost slept in the camper last night because air conditioning in their house is out.

“Gosh we were so lucky. We ALMOST slept in our camper last night because our home AC has been out for a week. That’s my sons room on the top corner! Gosh, super lucky.” - Neighbor in Herald Harbor. #MDwx #SevereWx #AACO pic.twitter.com/kG61Q7LRWt — Erick Ferris (@erick_ferris) June 2, 2022

So far, no reports of injuries.