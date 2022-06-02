Watch
Downed trees in Crownsville after strong storms overnight

Photojournalist Erick Ferris
Posted at 7:49 AM, Jun 02, 2022
CROWNSVILLE, Md. — Strong storms from overnight took down a lot of trees in Anne Arundel County.

Rescue crews were called to River Road near Herald Harbor Thursday morning in the Crownsville area. Trees and other debris blocked off roads and fell on power lines.

Neighbors tell WMAR-2 News, they've never heard wind that loud when storms swept through the area.

Another neighbor says a trees came crashing down on a camper parked in a driver. That owner says they almost slept in the camper last night because air conditioning in their house is out.

So far, no reports of injuries.

