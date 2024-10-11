Watch Now
Northern lights visible in Maryland

A stunning show across the state
Northern lights in Harford County from Shawn Theron 
Shawn Theron
BALTIMORE — A strong geomagnetic storm has created some stunning images across Maryland. The aurora borealis, or northern lights, lit up the sky Thursday evening.

Stunning scenes like the ones captured by Shawn Theron in Harford county were a common sight.

If you want to see them, it is best to get away from city lights. Here is a light polution map for our area.

Light pollution map

Try to get to the red, yellow, or orange colors and look north.

Your camera will "see" the colors better.

This happens when energy from the sun hits our magnetic field.

The northern lights

