No movement on the drought monitor

Just enough rain to keep us stable
WMAR
Posted at 4:36 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 16:36:40-04

BALTIMORE — Our drought conditions didn't get any worse, but also didn't get any better. I'll lay out some quick numbers.

73.81% of the state is drought free.
26.19% is abnormally dry.
15.68% is under moderate drought.

These are all the same numbers as last week. This will not count the rain we got on Friday. That will be updated for next week.

There are still 1,101,732 people estimated to be in drought areas, so we still need a lot more rain.

Howard, Carroll, Frederick, and Montgomery counties are the worst.

We are set for another round of rain early next week. Here is to hoping it will help! We have come a long way since our peak drought conditions.

