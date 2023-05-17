No 90s, yet.

Watch Now
Warming for the end of the month
Posted at 5:10 PM, May 17, 2023
BALTIMORE — After a very warm start to the year, we have cooled down a bit. Our warmest day so far this year was April 13th when we hit 89°. No 90 yet and it doesn't look like we will even be close in the next week. It was this time last year we set up a string of 90s and hit that mark a few times in May 2022.

The seven day forecast keeps us in the 70s and low 80s at best. Even the extended forecast has Baltimore in an equal chance at being near average. For this time of year that is upper 70s.

This is the time frame for May 23rd through the 27th.

There are more optimistic signs that we will warm above average to end the month. Here is the outlook for May 25th through the 31st.

Our average high to end the month is just below, or at 80°. It is important to note that this map just shows a greater likelihood of being above average. That could mean low to mid 80s. It is not necessarily a for sure bet that we will be well above average.

There is still time to hit 90 before the month is over, but that would still be warm.

