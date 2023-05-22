Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Nice sunsets & smoky skies

Smoke from Canadian Wildfires is still infiltrating our skies...
WMAR-Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
WMAR-Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
Posted at 9:33 PM, May 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 21:33:02-04

BALTIMORE — For the past couple of weeks we have seen glorious sunsets here in Baltimore! Why exactly do we see these? Well the reason why is that because of the smoke more red scattering particles are dispersed in the upper atmosphere giving more vibrant sunsets.

susnset.jpg

The colors of red, pink, an orange can be seen more vividly because of their wavelengths. The way the jet stream looks to continue for the next couple of days, this is likely to continue, especially with dry conditions. Below is our current smoke outlook. If you are seeing anything like the photo above feel free to send it to us here at WMAR or tag us on social media for a chance to see it on air!

Screenshot 2023-05-04 134850.png
Screenshot 2023-05-04 110719.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018