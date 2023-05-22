Nice sunsets & smoky skies

BALTIMORE — For the past couple of weeks we have seen glorious sunsets here in Baltimore! Why exactly do we see these? Well the reason why is that because of the smoke more red scattering particles are dispersed in the upper atmosphere giving more vibrant sunsets.

The colors of red, pink, an orange can be seen more vividly because of their wavelengths. The way the jet stream looks to continue for the next couple of days, this is likely to continue, especially with dry conditions. Below is our current smoke outlook. If you are seeing anything like the photo above feel free to send it to us here at WMAR or tag us on social media for a chance to see it on air!

