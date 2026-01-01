New Years Day weather extremes

Happy New Year! 🎉

As we ring in another year, it’s always fun to take a quick look back at some of the weather extremes Baltimore has experienced on New Year’s Day since records began in 1871. Spoiler alert: we’ve truly seen it all!

The snowiest New Year’s Day on record came in 1947, when 4.3 inches of snow blanketed the city. On the flip side, if you’re more of a warm-weather fan, 2005 takes the crown for the warmest New Year’s Day, with temperatures soaring to an almost unbelievable 67°F — not exactly winter coat weather!

Rain has also made its mark over the years. The wettest New Year’s Day happened in 1948, when a soaking 2.77 inches of rain fell in just 24 hours. And for those who think winters aren’t what they used to be, consider this: the coldest New Year’s Day on record was back in 1881, when temperatures plunged to a bone-chilling -6°F overnight.

Thankfully, this New Year’s Day will be much more “vanilla.” We’re expecting sunny skies with temperatures in the 30s — chilly, but calm and seasonable for early January.

Here’s to a fresh start, fair weather, and a fantastic year ahead.

Happy New Year!

— Dylan