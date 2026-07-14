Nearing record warmth mid-week

Get ready for the heat and humidity to build over the next few days! The peak of the heat will occur on Wednesday with highs nearing the century mark...and we will near old record highs as well! It will feel like the triple digits on Wednesday and Thursday, so it is best to avoid outdoor strenuous activity if you can!

WMAR

WMAR

The average high temperature during the month of July fluctuates between 88-89°. Since the start of the month, Baltimore has seen seven days with high temperatures in the 80s and two days with highs in the 90s. There were three days were temperatures warmed up into the triple digits!

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Here is a peek at the high temperature trend for the next several days...

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