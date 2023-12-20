National holiday travel outlook

BALTIMORE — Traveling for the holidays? Here is a look at the weather over the next few days as many plan to drive or fly.

If you are heading out Thursday morning, most of the country is quiet. There are a few showers in Texas, but it doesn't look like anything major.

By Thursday evening, showers work east through Oklahoma City and Dallas. There is a stronger low pressure system off the coast of California that will bring rain and gusty winds to LA.

That same low that brings rain to California will move inland and bring showers to Phoenix. St. Louis will also see rain, but we are still mainly dry here on the east coast.

Chicago is up next for showers Friday evening. It still will be active in the southeast.

Saturday morning, that low pressure system moves north bringing showers and even some snow to the rocky mountain states. Some major cities will be Salt Lake and Denver. Detroit gets a round of rain in a separate weather maker.

Colder air fills in around that low near Denver by Saturday evening. Some snow could slow things down, but that is an area well equipped to deal with weather like that. Here closer to Baltimore rain moves in late Saturday into Sunday, but it will likely loose a lot of steam by then.

Safe travels!