National holiday travel outlook

How weather across the country could slow travel
WMAR
Posted at 4:09 PM, Dec 20, 2023
BALTIMORE — Traveling for the holidays? Here is a look at the weather over the next few days as many plan to drive or fly.

If you are heading out Thursday morning, most of the country is quiet. There are a few showers in Texas, but it doesn't look like anything major.

Thursday evening

By Thursday evening, showers work east through Oklahoma City and Dallas. There is a stronger low pressure system off the coast of California that will bring rain and gusty winds to LA.

Friday Morning

That same low that brings rain to California will move inland and bring showers to Phoenix. St. Louis will also see rain, but we are still mainly dry here on the east coast.

Friday evening

Chicago is up next for showers Friday evening. It still will be active in the southeast.

Saturday morning

Saturday morning, that low pressure system moves north bringing showers and even some snow to the rocky mountain states. Some major cities will be Salt Lake and Denver. Detroit gets a round of rain in a separate weather maker.

Saturday evening

Colder air fills in around that low near Denver by Saturday evening. Some snow could slow things down, but that is an area well equipped to deal with weather like that. Here closer to Baltimore rain moves in late Saturday into Sunday, but it will likely loose a lot of steam by then.

Safe travels!

12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018