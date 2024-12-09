Watch Now
Much need rain on the way

We are way behind for the year
Rain Totals Through Wednesday
WMAR
BALTIMORE — There is some much needed rain is on the way! Starting Monday morning, showers will fill in across our area. Most of the rain on Monday will be in and out by the morning/early afternoon hours. Those showers will be light. Our bigger totals (seen above) will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday.

This is a good start, but we will need a lot more.

Rain totals so far

So far this year we have seen 34.16 inches of precipitation. That is 8.1" behind where we average for this time of year. So while the nearly 1 inch of rain is a welcome sight, we will need a lot more.

Drought

There is hope that those showers will at least help the drought conditions we are seeing around our area.

