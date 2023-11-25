Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Moderate drought spreading in Maryland

Tuesday's rain not counted yet
drought.JPG
WMAR
drought.JPG
Posted at 10:33 PM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 22:33:15-05

BALTIMORE — Drought conditions have really expanded over the entire state this past week. It is important to note up front that this does not include the soaking rain we had Tuesday. This map is released on Thursday's, but the data is from Tuesday at 7 am.

Over half the state is now in, what is considered, moderate drought (52%). That is up from 33% last week.

Most of the rest of the state is considered "abnormally dry". With just a few slivers out of dry conditions.

As mentioned at the top this map will almost surely change when we included the whopping 2.20" of rain that fell at BWI Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018