Moderate drought spreading in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Drought conditions have really expanded over the entire state this past week. It is important to note up front that this does not include the soaking rain we had Tuesday. This map is released on Thursday's, but the data is from Tuesday at 7 am.

Over half the state is now in, what is considered, moderate drought (52%). That is up from 33% last week.

Most of the rest of the state is considered "abnormally dry". With just a few slivers out of dry conditions.

As mentioned at the top this map will almost surely change when we included the whopping 2.20" of rain that fell at BWI Tuesday.