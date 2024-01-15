MLK Day winter snowmaker in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Hey, there Maryland! Our first potential inch of snow recorded at BWI may finally come to fruition on Monday. An arctic front has moved over the area with accompanying waves of low-pressure behind that likely create the perfect setup for a few inches of accumulating snow in Maryland. Two waves will bring flakes. The first one is in the morning hours of Monday. Temps will be very cold in the 20s, and southern Maryland (south of the Baltimore metro) looks like the ideal spot to see some first flakes. Then a break filters in mid-day as temps rise near freezing. Eventually, in the afternoon and evening, the second wave moves in. This is the better wave at producing widespread accumulations.

Right now it looks like central Maryland and along 95 will pick up on a coating to three inches of snow. The eastern shore is in the same range, but more likely on the lower side. Temps will be very cold overnight, snow showers will continue into early Tuesday morning.

Highs hang near freezing so most anything that falls could create some slick spots. Of course, this is the first of two systems that will likely bring snow to our state. For more details on the second one... stay tuned and stay safe!