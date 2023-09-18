Watch Now
Mid September Tropical Update

Things are trending quieter...
Posted at 9:10 PM, Sep 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-17 21:10:54-04

BALTIMORE — Hello everyone! It is Sunday September 17th and for the first time in a long time, we are slowly letting off the gas in terms of the tropics. After Lee made waves throughout New England, the storm has finally dissipated along with our fish storm of Margot. The only storm we are currently tracking is Nigel, which as of the 5 PM update, is a tropical storm with winds of 65 mph churning out in the Atlantic. Nigel is expected to become a hurricane on Monday, and will keep its path well out in the Ocean far away from Maryland. For now things stay quiet... but just cause the bills aren't due doesn't mean that they could still show up.

