Mid-October month update

BALTIMORE — Hello everyone! We have made it to the middle of October, which means let's take a look at what we have seen weather-wise so far this month. The first stretch was hot! On October 3rd, we hit 86 degrees and have seen 9 above-average temperature days. The coolest low we have seen is 43 degrees recorded not just once, but twice, on October 9 and 11. So far only 5 days of below-average highs and one day perfectly average. The rest of the month is trending on the cooler side for now... but of course, we will be here to let you know the changes!

