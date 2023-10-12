Watch Now
Mid-October Atlantic tropic update

Tropical storm Sean spins in open water
Posted at 8:21 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 20:21:42-04

ATLANTIC — There is one named storm in the Atlantic and as of October 11th, it looks to stay in open water, for the most part.

Tropical Storm Sean has max winds at 40 miles per hour. It is headed west-northwest at 13 miles per hour. Over the next few days, Sean stays a tropical storm and gradually drops back into a depression by Sunday.

This is the only major player, but an area is being monitored for development. It sits just off the coast of Africa and has a relatively low chance of developing into anything significant, around a 20% chance in the next 48 hours.

Hurricane season goes until November 30th, so there is still a window to see development (and we can see tropical activity outside that time frame, but chances drop significantly).

There are only a few names left in the 2023 Atlantic storm season. They are Tammy, Vince, and Whitney. After that, we will go to a supplemental list approved by the World Meteorological Organization.

