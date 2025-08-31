Meteorological fall begins September 1st

The first day of meteorological fall is right around the corner! September 1st - November 30th is meteorological fall, but what is the difference between meteorological fall and astronomical fall?

Astronomical fall is defined by Earth's position in its orbit around the Sun and its axial tilt. The first day of fall occurs September 22, 2025 at 2:19 PM ET which is when the Sun's rays are pointed at the equator.

Meteorological fall, on the other hand, is based on the annual temperature cycle and aligns with the civil calendar, making it more consistent for climatological data analysis. The meteorological calendar uses fixed, three-month blocks, which simplifies record-keeping and allows for easier comparison of seasonal weather patterns.

So the bottom line is fall doesn't technically start until September 22nd, but climatologists simplify the seasons to make research and climate modeling easier.