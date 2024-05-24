Memorial day weekend forecast

BALTIMORE — How did we make it to Memorial Day already?

Most of the weekend is trending dry. With temperatures climbing back into the mid 80s and dew points in the 60s, it will be hot & humid. On Saturday and Sunday all that energy could lead to an isolated storm or shower, so we are not completely rain free, but for the most part, outdoor plans look good.

Overnight Saturday and into Sunday could see a more robust round of rain, but that looks to weaken as it gets closer to our area.

Late Sunday into Monday things get more active. Storms and showers are back to start the week. Some of which have the potential to be strong to even severe. We are ironing out the details, but I would factor rain into your Monday plans, for now.

