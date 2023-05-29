Memorial Day looks semi-wet

BALTIMORE — Tomorrow is Memorial Day, and while many had been hoping for great weather for cookouts, water day, and to remember loved ones that had passed in in combat, our coastal system that impacted the Carolinas today will bring rain to us in Maryland tomorrow. Temps will stay warm in the 60s to start the day and reach the upper 70s for some. The main bands of rain will be in the afternoon. Some could even bring some rumbles of thunder with them, but mainly overcast skies will dominate. I hope you all have a great day and can make the best of it!

memorial day forecast