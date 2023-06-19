Maryland's Juneteenth forecast

BALTIMORE — Happy Juneteenth everyone! It is going to be a hot and humid day in Maryland. High pressure that keeps us nice and dry moves offshore. There is also a code orange air quality alert for those in northeast Maryland, part of the eastern shore, and the Baltimore metro due to continued Canadian wildfire smoke. Temps likely start off in the 60s and low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Throughout the day temps rise to nearly 90 degrees. The heat index for some will be well over 90. There is an isolated chance mainly in southeastern Maryland for a shower or rumble of thunder, but most of us remain dry. I hope you all have a great day and an even better holiday!

