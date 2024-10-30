Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Maryland Trick or Treat Forecast

More of a treat than a trick
Trick or treat forecast
WMAR
Trick or treat forecast
Posted

BALTIMORE — Trick or treat in Maryland can throw some curve balls weather wise. We are in for a real treat this year, though! Our afternoon high will land at 80°! Some of that heat will be left over into the evening.

By 6 most of our area will in the upper 70s! No need to throw a coat over the costume this year. A few clouds stick with us but it will be dry.

Even if your headed out late, say around 9, we expect readings in the mid 70s.

It will get a bit breezy late Thursday, more into Friday. Early Friday morning will bring our next rain chance.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk