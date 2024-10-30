Maryland Trick or Treat Forecast

BALTIMORE — Trick or treat in Maryland can throw some curve balls weather wise. We are in for a real treat this year, though! Our afternoon high will land at 80°! Some of that heat will be left over into the evening.

By 6 most of our area will in the upper 70s! No need to throw a coat over the costume this year. A few clouds stick with us but it will be dry.

Even if your headed out late, say around 9, we expect readings in the mid 70s.

It will get a bit breezy late Thursday, more into Friday. Early Friday morning will bring our next rain chance.