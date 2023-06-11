Marginal severe weather threat for tomorrow

BALTIMORE — So far this spring, we have had a mainly quiet severe weather season in Maryland. Unfortunately, Monday June 12, 2023, the storm prediction center has us listed under a level 1/5 "marginal" risk for severe weather across the state. Thunderstorms are likely to progress in the early afternoon to early evening hours across the state as a cold front approaches. The main threat for this storm system is gusty and damaging winds. Small hail and a brief spin up can't be ruled out, but are far less likely. Tune into WMAR2 News for the latest updates regarding the line of storms!
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jun 11, 2023
