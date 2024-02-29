March at a glance

BALTIMORE — Spring is nearly sprung! A lot happens for us in March including more daylight, warmer temperatures, the start of spring and a time change!

To start the month average high temperatures are in the low 50s. We will see that jump 10 degrees by the end of March.

From the start to finish we add 1 hour and 17 minutes of daylight. That also comes with a time change on March 10th. Remember we "spring forward" so we will lose and hour that weekend. Sunrises and sunset will be later, meaning more evening light. This is a good time to check your smoke detector and replace the batteries.

Spring officially starts Tuesday March 19th at 11:06pm. That isn't to say we are done with snow. March averages 2.8" of snow for the month.