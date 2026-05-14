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Make it rain!

Drought conditions worsen across the state...
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Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
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The state of Maryland is DRY! We desperately need the rain! A cold front moved through on Wednesday, producing close to 0.50" of rain around Baltimore! We are still under an inch since the start of the month and nearly 3" below the normal monthly value of 3.85" of rain.

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Unfortunately, rain chances over the next several days look very limited. A front moves through on Wednesday, bringing the next best chance for beneficial rain.

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The latest drought monitor map now has 95% of the state under a severe drought!

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#StevieDanielsWX
Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
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