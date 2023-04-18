Lyrid meteor shower returns

BALTIMORE — It's that time of year! The Lyrid meteor shower is visible from now until April 29th. While it isn't the easiest to see in the city, from April 21-23, the moon will be in a new phase meaning less sky pollution. This will make it better to see the meteors from any location. While it's likely that you may only see 10-15 meteors an hour, the best day to see them will be Sunday evening. Unfortunately, it does look like we have rain in the forecast. Hopefully, we get to clear up by nightfall, but there will be other days in the week when weather conditions are more favorable.

wmar