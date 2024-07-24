Low-end severe threat for us in Maryland

BALTIMORE — A low-end severe threat is up for the Baltimore Metro and areas to the south and east expanding to the Eastern Shore this Wednesday evening. Isolated showers and storms continue till midnight and some could have gusty winds with them. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a level 1/5 Marginal Risk. A lot of the ingredients for these storms are waning, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't stay weather-aware. The same risks and classification are in store for the state of Maryland tomorrow too.

