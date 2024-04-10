Watch Now
Low-end severe threat for southern and western Maryland

Strong to severe storms are possible on Thursday...
Posted at 10:33 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 22:33:39-04

BALTIMORE — Showers and storms are once again eyeing the mid-Atlantic on Thursday. A potent cold front will move through and bring gusty winds and heavy rain to us here in Maryland. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather in southern and western Maryland. The timing for now looks to be early evening/overnight for now. We shall continue to monitor conditions over the next couple of days.

