Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Low end severe threat for Maryland

The SPC has put out a marginal risk for severe weather...
WMAR-Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
WMAR-Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
Posted at 1:04 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 13:04:34-04

BALTIMORE — It is Tuesday July 18, 2023 and the Storm Prediction Center has placed Maryland under a level 1/5 marginal risk for severe weather with a time frame of late afternoon and evening. A slow moving cold front will trek across the Ohio Valley today/ tonight combined with some shortwave elements to create some showers and thunderstorms. The main threats include damaging winds, isolated hail, and heavy rainfall. Make sure you stay weather aware later today!

bus.JPG

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018