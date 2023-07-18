Low end severe threat for Maryland

BALTIMORE — It is Tuesday July 18, 2023 and the Storm Prediction Center has placed Maryland under a level 1/5 marginal risk for severe weather with a time frame of late afternoon and evening. A slow moving cold front will trek across the Ohio Valley today/ tonight combined with some shortwave elements to create some showers and thunderstorms. The main threats include damaging winds, isolated hail, and heavy rainfall. Make sure you stay weather aware later today!

wmar