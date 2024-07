BALTIMORE — Storms and showers are back in the forecast for Thursday. Some of these could be strong to severe so have a way to get alerts!

Temperatures heat back into the 90s and the humidity will make it feel like it is over 100°. This will fuel storms for the afternoon hours. Any of these have the potential to produce damaging wind and even some hail. Heavy rain will drop visibility quickly. Finally, remember, when thunder roars - head indoors.