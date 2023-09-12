Low-end late-night severe threat for Maryland

BALTIMORE — Good Tuesday! As a cold front moves through our region this evening and overnight, the Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a level 1/5 marginal risk for severe weather. This will likely create nocturnal sporadic showers and thunderstorms after 10 PM this evening till tomorrow morning. The main threats include damaging winds and heavy rainfall. There also is a low end tornado threat associated with this risk. Nearly all of us should be fine, but just in case make sure you have access to weather alerts. These storms, if they fire up accordingly could be strong while you all are sleeping. The rest of the forecast looks nice and dry!

