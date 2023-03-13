Looks like we have a Nor'easter on our hands

wmar

A few flakes and mix could be seen in Maryland on March 12, 2023, and this area of low pressure that brought us this mess is about to move off of the coast and strengthen. This will create what is called in weather a "Nor'easter." A Nor'easter is when a strong area of low pressure rides up the east coast of the United States. Typically the winds from the system come in from the northeast and given the right amount of ingredients can create blizzards, coastal flooding, and high winds.

Some can even dump feet of snow into a specific area. Maryland is in the prime location to feel the effects of a Nor'easter. This particular one is likely going to bring feet of snow to portions of New England and gusts up to hurricane strength. Here in Maryland, we are likely to only see some cold rain and gusty winds. Up to 50 mph on Tuesday, and from the north, means it is going to be blustery. At least we won't see multiple feet of snow!