BALTIMORE — Do you all remember some of the Canadian Wildfire smoke incidents of 2023? There were many days in Central Maryland when the air quality was under a code red alert.

At times Baltimore had some of the worst air quality readings in the world. Leading skies to look orange/red.

This also significantly reduced visibility and made it hard for those with asthma and other conditions to spend any time outside. The good news is for the most of 2024 Maryland has been spared wildfire smoke.