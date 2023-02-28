Looking back on February

UNLESS YOU'VE BEEN LIVING UNDER... — Unless you've been living under a rock this month it has been well above the normal winter and February feel here in Maryland. Let's take a look back and what we saw this month as we look forward to March. Not only were we warm, but we saw 21 days this month with above average temps. 12 of those day we stayed at or above 60 degrees. On February 23rd, a record was broken of 79 degrees set back in the 1800s! Only 5 days this month felt more wintry, or at least cooler than average throughout the whole day. February 4th the high was only 31 degrees... brrr! Only one day this month was average. This month saw 2.12 inches of rain and little to no snow. Sorry snow lovers, the most we saw was on the first day of the month picking up a whopping 0.2" at BWI. So far models are trending near to below average for March. You know what they say, in like a lion and out like a lamb. Stay tuned!