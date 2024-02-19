BALTIMORE — This past Friday, February 16, snow showers moved through the mid-Atlantic. In some spots nearly five inches of snow fell. BWI saw 2.2 inches adding our total for this winter to 14.2 inches! Will we see more flakes this year? Stay tuned.
Looking at Friday night's snowfall totals
Some spots saw almost five inches...
Posted at 9:54 PM, Feb 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 21:54:14-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.