Looking at Friday night's snowfall totals

Some spots saw almost five inches...
Posted at 9:54 PM, Feb 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 21:54:14-05

BALTIMORE — This past Friday, February 16, snow showers moved through the mid-Atlantic. In some spots nearly five inches of snow fell. BWI saw 2.2 inches adding our total for this winter to 14.2 inches! Will we see more flakes this year? Stay tuned.

