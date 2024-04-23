Watch Now
Look up tonight to see the full "pink" moon

The color is not necessarily why it's pink...
Posted at 5:18 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 17:18:46-04

BALTIMORE — April 23, 2023, at 7:48 PM EDT be sure to look up at the sky! The full "pink" moon is the full moon of April. The moon for April is not only called the "pink" moon but also the Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, Fish Moon, or Passover Moon. The moon is not named after a pink color that you can see, but more so after a pink flower that blooms in early spring. Still, it will be a pretty scene in the sky tonight so look up!

