Little rain for October

Drought conditions hold
WMAR
Posted at 3:04 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 15:04:06-04

BALTIMORE — At the time of writing this there were only four days left in the month of October. We have recorded just less than an inch of rain in 27 days.

Our drought monitor is updated every Thursday and this week showed some abnormally dry conditions spreading, but otherwise no major changes.

We will still get another chance for rain before the month is over, but it will be no where near and average month of rain in Baltimore. We may end up seeing a lag effect of drought redeveloping.

Here is to hoping we get more moisture in November!

