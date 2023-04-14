Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Lightning Safety

Severe weather awareness week
Lightning
WMAR
Lightning
Posted at 5:34 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 17:48:14-04

It doesn't take a severe storm to produce lightning. Even our garden variety storms will have enough lift to have lightning. Let's start with how lightning forms.

Lightning formation

First you need warm rising air to lift a thunderstorm into the atmosphere.

Lightning formation

Next, water and ice particles start to form inside the cloud and bump together.

Lightning formation

All those collisions create positive and negative charges inside the cloud.

Lightning formation

Those charged particles then go up if they are positive and down if they are negative. There are also particles that are positive charged on the ground.

Lightning formation

Once enough energy builds up, that's when you get a strike. Lightning can happen inside the cloud from a positive charge at the top of a cloud to a negative charge at the bottom of the cloud.

Lightning formation

As we know lightning doesn't always stay in the cloud we can get a strike from a negative charge at the base of the cloud to a positive charge on the ground. These kind of lightning strikes usually stay close to the storm.

Lightning safety

Occasionally a lightning bolt can connect from the anvil of the storm (one of the highest points) to a negative charge on the ground. This can happen miles away from the storm and is called a "bolt from the blue" because skies could be clear directly overhead.

That is why lightning safety is so important. A good general rule to remember is: "when thunder roars, head indoors"

Here is a bonus fun fact for you. Did you know? Lightning is 5 times hotter than the surface of the sun?

Lightning Temperature

It can be up to 50,000°! It exists in the 4th state of matter. We all know solids, liquids, and gases. Lightning is in a different category called plasma, which is super heated gas.

As we warm up heading into late spring and summer, thunderstorms will be more common. Be sure to pay attention to the forecast when thunderstorms are expected to develop and don't get caught off guard!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018